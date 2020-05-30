T&T confirms first COVID-19 case in six weeks

T&T confirms first COVID-19 case in six weeksSaturday, May 30, 2020
|
Trinidad and Tobago reported its first
coronavirus (COVID-19) case in six weeks today, May30.
The confirmed case is the twin-island republicâ€™s 117th and comes on the heels of the Government announcing a gradual reopening of the local economy in the coming week.
The confirmation was made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during a television interview, and marks the first known case since April 26.
Some 5.9 million people have been infected by the pandemic worldwide with deaths approaching 365,000.
According to Deyalsingh, the confirmed case was imported to the country when the individual returned to the island last Thursday. The individual and their two family members were taken to a quarantine facility where they were tested, and positive case returned.
The individual is now in quarantine.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy