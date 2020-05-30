T&T confirms first COVID-19 case in six weeks

Trinidad and Tobago reported its first

coronavirus (COVID-19) case in six weeks today, May30.

The confirmed case is the twin-island republicâ€™s 117th and comes on the heels of the Government announcing a gradual reopening of the local economy in the coming week.

The confirmation was made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during a television interview, and marks the first known case since April 26.

Some 5.9 million people have been infected by the pandemic worldwide with deaths approaching 365,000.

According to Deyalsingh, the confirmed case was imported to the country when the individual returned to the island last Thursday. The individual and their two family members were taken to a quarantine facility where they were tested, and positive case returned.

The individual is now in quarantine.