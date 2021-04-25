T&T considering alcohol ban to fight COVID-19 spread

Trinidad and Tobago is considering banning alcoholic beverages in public spaces, as it seeks to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The proposal was put forward by the Barkeepers and Operators Association of Trinidad and Tobago who recommended that the ban be put in place for 60 days.

In addition the association wants the government to implement an open container policy for the duration of the ban.

While the association plans to ensure patrons adhere to COVID-19 protocols while inside establishments, it noted that it could not be held responsible for patrons outside of the premises, including in parking lots.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said he would be considering the proposal with the assistance of Attorney General Faris-Al Rawi