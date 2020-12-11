T&T cop arrested for punching colleague in face

A Trinidad and Tobago cop was taken into custody after he allegedly attacked and punched another police officer.

Reports are that a 25-year-old officer was at a bar when the owner summoned the police to remove the officer who had been acting aggressively and using obscene language.

Responding officers who arrived were attacked by their colleague, who is alleged to have punched one of them in the face, as they tried to restrain him.

The young officer was subsequently taken into police custody.Â