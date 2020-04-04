T&T COVID-19 cases jump to 100, as country gets US$400k in fight against disease

T&T COVID-19 cases jump to 100, as country gets US$400k in fight against diseaseSaturday, April 04, 2020
|
Two more people have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus bringing the number of confirmed cases in the twin island republic to 100.
The Ministry of Health said the two additional people who tested positive for the virus were the close contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient.
As of Friday night, 722 samples have been submitted to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for testing; six deaths have been recorded and one person has been discharged.
The ministry said of the total number of positive cases, 49 of these positive came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.
Meanwhile, the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America has pledged US$400,000 to Trinidad and Tobago to strengthen the countryâ€™s emergency response mechanisms and reinforce the safety of people working in the prevention, mitigation and care of patients affected by the novel coronavirus.
The CAF says it hopes this will aid in the containment and control measures undertaken by the Government.
