T&T Gov’t extends stay-at-home order; to start distributing masks to the public

T&T Gov’t extends stay-at-home order; to start distributing masks to the publicTuesday, April 07, 2020
|
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad has announced that his administration has decided to extended the Stay-at-Home order for an additional 15 days as it works to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rowley told a press conference Monday (April 6) that the order, which was scheduled to expire on April 15, will now be extended until April 30. Rowley said that sanctions to ensure compliance with this order will be intensified. He stressed that this is what is required to flatten the curve of the virus.
He also announced that effective immediately, all people venturing into public spaces, including groceries and pharmacies are advised to wear masks. He said the Ministry of Health will be distributing masks shortly.
The opening hours for essential services have also been adjusted and will take effect on Tuesday. Hardware stores are to open from 8 am to midday local time Monday to Saturday. All retail and discount stores, vegetable stalls, parlours and shops (providing medication, and other essentials) supermarkets, markets, bakeries to close by 6 pm daily ; wholesale stores (providing food, medication and other essentials) are to close by 4 pm daily; all pharmacies to close by 8 pm daily and restaurants and food delivery services are to be closed until April 30. Concerning religious gatherings, the number has been reduced from 10 to five people.
To date, Trinidad and Tobago has eight deaths related to the virus, while 105 samples have returned a positive result.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy