T&T Gov’t extends stay-at-home order; to start distributing masks to the public

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley of Trinidad has announced that his administration has decided to extended the Stay-at-Home order for an additional 15 days as it works to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rowley told a press conference Monday (April 6) that the order, which was scheduled to expire on April 15, will now be extended until April 30. Rowley said that sanctions to ensure compliance with this order will be intensified. He stressed that this is what is required to flatten the curve of the virus.

He also announced that effective immediately, all people venturing into public spaces, including groceries and pharmacies are advised to wear masks. He said the Ministry of Health will be distributing masks shortly.

The opening hours for essential services have also been adjusted and will take effect on Tuesday. Hardware stores are to open from 8 am to midday local time Monday to Saturday. All retail and discount stores, vegetable stalls, parlours and shops (providing medication, and other essentials) supermarkets, markets, bakeries to close by 6 pm daily ; wholesale stores (providing food, medication and other essentials) are to close by 4 pm daily; all pharmacies to close by 8 pm daily and restaurants and food delivery services are to be closed until April 30. Concerning religious gatherings, the number has been reduced from 10 to five people.

To date, Trinidad and Tobago has eight deaths related to the virus, while 105 samples have returned a positive result.