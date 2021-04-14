T&T heads into partial lockdown, following spike in COVID-19 cases

T&T heads into partial lockdown, following spike in COVID-19 casesWednesday, April 14, 2021
|
Trinidad and Tobago has announced a raft of new COVID-19 containment measures, following a recent spike in new infections.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made the announcement while speaking at a virtual press briefing on Wednesday (April 14).
Under the new regulations, which come into effect at midnight Wednesday, the government has reduced the gathering limit from 10 to five persons as well as ordered beaches, cinemas, casinos and bars closed.
While restaurants will be allowed to open, in-house dining will not be permitted.
The new restrictions are to remain in place for the next three weeks.
On Tuesday, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 70 new infections, almost twice as many as the day before.
Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the country has had 8,511 confirmed cases of the virus.
