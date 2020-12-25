T&T judge elected to International Criminal Court

A

High Court judge from Trinidad and Tobago, Justice Althea Alexis-Windsor, has

been elected to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for 2021-2030.

She was one of six judges elected after eight rounds of voting which began on December 18, to fill six vacancies at the court.

Judges who are nominated to the ICC have experience either litigating or adjudicating cases before the International Criminal Tribunals and the ICC itself.

Alexis-Windsor, who was appointed a judge of the local Supreme Court in 2013, previously served as trial and appeals counsel at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda from 2004-2013.

She was also a senior state counsel at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and was deputy director of the human rights unit at the Office of the Attorney General.

The newly elected judges will fill the vacancies of the six outgoing judges and will begin their nine-year terms on March 10, 2021.