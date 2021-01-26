T&T minister denies granting travel exemption to relative

T&T minister denies granting travel exemption to relativeTuesday, January 26, 2021
|
Trinidad and Tobago’s Security Minister, Stuart Young, has denied allegations he allowed a close relative to enter the country, via exemption, while the nation’s borders were closed.
Young slammed the allegation posted in a local publication as a “complete fabrication and a lie'”.
According to Young, contrary to information provided in Lennox Grant’s column he had not granted an exemption for any of his family members to enter Trinidad and Tobago.
Young noted that the timing of the article’s release was suspicious as he had recently announced the launch of an online application system for travel exemption requests.
This is not the first time Young and the publication in question have been at odds. In August 2020, the minister advised his father, Richard Young, to take legal action against the publication following a controversial report.
The publication at the time alleged that Young’s father had acted as a broker to transactions before the Cabinet.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy