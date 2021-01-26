T&T minister denies granting travel exemption to relative

Trinidad and Tobago’s Security Minister, Stuart Young, has denied allegations he allowed a close relative to enter the country, via exemption, while the nation’s borders were closed.

Young slammed the allegation posted in a local publication as a “complete fabrication and a lie'”.

According to Young, contrary to information provided in Lennox Grant’s column he had not granted an exemption for any of his family members to enter Trinidad and Tobago.

Young noted that the timing of the article’s release was suspicious as he had recently announced the launch of an online application system for travel exemption requests.

This is not the first time Young and the publication in question have been at odds. In August 2020, the minister advised his father, Richard Young, to take legal action against the publication following a controversial report.

The publication at the time alleged that Young’s father had acted as a broker to transactions before the Cabinet.