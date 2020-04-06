T&T prime minister finds ‘ruling by Guyana’s Court of Appeal ‘disturbing’Monday, April 06, 2020
The Trinidad and Tobago Government Monday said it would urge the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to await a request from Guyana on any new development regarding its disputed March 2 regional and general elections.
The position follows a ruling by Guyana’s Court of Appeal on Sunday that the grouping had no jurisdiction to supervise the recounting of ballots.
The court ruled that the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) cannot hand over its responsibilities, including the management and supervision of the elections to any other body. The Court felt that by having any outside entity overlooking the recount, it would be a case of the GECOM allowing the outsourcing of its constitutional responsibilities.
But Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, speaking at a news conference, said he found the ruling “disturbing” since it gave the impression that CARICOM had been engaged in something illegal in Guyana.
