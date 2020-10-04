T&T rattled by magnitude 5.2 earthquake

Trinidad and Tobago was rattled by a magnitude 5.2 earthquake this afternoon, October 4.

The tremor was felt in sections of the twin-island republic on Sunday at around 3:12 pm local time.

The Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies said the had a focal depth of 10 kilometre and was located at latitude 11.10 north and longitude 61.25 west.

In Trinidad, the epicentre was 51 km north of Arima, and 56 km North East of Port of Spain, while in Tobago, the epicentre was 57 km west of the capital of Scarborough.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.