T&T relaxes some COVID-19 measures for festive season

The Government of Trinidad and Tobago has announced

that supermarkets and food supply outlets may open for 24-hour operation

beginning Thursday, December 10.

The measure, which extends until January 3, was announced by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley during a media briefing on Saturday.

Additionally, Rowley said schools on the twin-island republic will reopen virtually on January 4, with students in Standard five and forms four to six returning to physical instruction if all goes well.

Trinidad and Tobago has had more than 6,700 coronavirus cases with 122 deaths.