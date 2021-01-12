T&T reports COVID-19 spike after Christmas holidays

T&T reports COVID-19 spike after Christmas holidaysTuesday, January 12, 2021
|
Health officials in Trinidad and Tobago are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases following the Christmas holidays.
The revelation was made by epidemiologist, Dr Avery Hinds, speaking at a COVID-19 press briefing on Monday (January 11).
Hinds said the number of cases had moved from less than 12 per day to the country now reporting new cases numbering close to 20, within a 24-hour period.
“Whereas we had between eight and 12 cases per day, we did note that there were cases rising into the 20s, and this may very well be as a result of any of the gathering activities which may have occurred within the past two weeks, basically the beginning of the Christmas festivities,” Hinds said.
“We’re hoping this doesn’t establish itself as a rising trend but we’re beginning to note an increase,” added Hinds.
On Sunday Trinidad recorded 21 new cases of the virus. To date the country has 7,273 COVID-19 cases and 128 virus-related deaths.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy