T&T security guard caught on camera assaulting teen

T&T security guard caught on camera assaulting teenWednesday, November 11, 2020
|
A
security guard who worked at a childrenâ€™s home in Trinidad has been taken into
police custody in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
According to local media reports, the 50-year-old guard was allegedly caught on CCTV footage having intercourse with the girl.
Reports are that the guard brought the teen, who is described as a close relative, to work where the assault took place.
The matter was reported to the police and the guard taken into custody. The child was scheduled for a medical examination
The suspect has not yet been charged.
