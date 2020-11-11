T&T security guard caught on camera assaulting teen

A

security guard who worked at a childrenâ€™s home in Trinidad has been taken into

police custody in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

According to local media reports, the 50-year-old guard was allegedly caught on CCTV footage having intercourse with the girl.

Reports are that the guard brought the teen, who is described as a close relative, to work where the assault took place.

The matter was reported to the police and the guard taken into custody. The child was scheduled for a medical examination

The suspect has not yet been charged.