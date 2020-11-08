T&T sets new entry protocols effective Nov. 15

Some Trinbagonians hoping to return home for Christmas are in luck after the country announced a relaxation of entry requirements yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley outlined new measures for the re-entry of citizens at a press conference yesterday.

Rowley, noting the demand by citizens to return, said it would not be possible to accommodate everyone.

Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, said people wishing to return would need to have a negative PCR test two days before arrival and that they would be placed in state quarantine facilities for seven days and released only after testing negative after the sixth day.

The new measure will go into effect on November 15.

Approximately 13, 042 applications have been received for re-entry with 7,204 receiving exemptions, Young said.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 5, 798 positive cases of the virus with 111 deaths.