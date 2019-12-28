T&T stripped of PanAm cycling medals amid doping scandal

Trinidad and Tobago has been stripped of two out of three medals earned for cycling during what was the country’s most successful performance at the 2019 PanAm Games.

The move follows a positive drug test in relation to Njisane Phillip, a member of the Trini cycling sprint team. The team comprised of Phillip, Nicholas Paul, Kwesi Browne, and Keron Bramble has been stripped of it gold medal. Phillip has al­so lost his in­di­vid­ual sil­ver medal. Kevin Quin­tero from Colombia now holds silver for the individual sprint. Colombia now also holds gold for Men’s Cycling Team Sprint.

Of the three cycling medals, Nicholas Paul’s gold for the individual sprint remained.

Pan Am Games issued a release on Thursday announcing that it had made changes to the Official Medal Table after the Executive Committee accepted the disqualifications resulting from positive doping cases. The release confirmed that, of the almost 2,000 samples taken from athletes, 15 tested positive. “We have been very careful with the issue of doping at the Pan American Games of Lima 2019, respecting all the corresponding protocols and processes,” said Pan Am Sports Secretary-General, Ivar Sisniega.

As a result, Argentina went from sixth to fifth place in the general classification, while host country Peru also benefitted from these changes, adding two bronzes to its surprising medal total of 41 to achieve a historic ninth-place finish.

The national team will be appealing Pan Am’s decision, as confirmed by attorney Ty­rone Mar­cus.

Until the announcement, this year’s games had served as the nation’s most successful and historic, with Team TTO earning a total of 13 medals, topping their previous medal count at the 2015 Toronto Games where they racked up eight.

—Article written by Ricqcolia Phillip