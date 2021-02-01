T&T to receive at least 100,000 coronavirus vaccine doses in March

Trinidad

and Tobago could receive up to 120,000 doses of the Oxford-Astrazeneca

coronavirus vaccine next month.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh revealed that between 100,000 to 120,000 doses will be delivered in March, providing enough for at least 50,000 people under the two-dose vaccination.

The ministry also stated it has stockpiled one million alcohol swabs and 1.5 million syringes in anticipation of the distribution of the vaccine.

Additionally, 23 public health facilities have been identified as vaccination sites with plans to create four mass vaccination sites.

Deployment of the vaccine will be a two-pronged approach, first utilising the public health sector, and then include private sector involvement which will be overseen by the ministry.