T&T to receive first shipment from COVAX next week

T&T to receive first shipment from COVAX next weekSunday, March 28, 2021
|
Trinidad and Tobago is to receive its first shipment of vaccines from the COVAX facility come Tuesday, March 30.
This follows much criticism from the opposition that the Keith Rowely led government had not been doing enough to procure vaccines.
According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, the government is to begin the roll out of its vaccine programme on April 6.
“The vaccines are currently en route to Trinidad and Tobago…The current estimated date of arrival is March 30 at 6:10pm if everything goes according to plan,” said Deyalsingh speaking at a media conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Saturday.
“Once the vaccines arrive in the country, they will be stored at two locations in Chaguaramas and Couva,” he added
In addition to the 33,600 jabs to be received under COVAX, T&T is also expected to benefit from 140,000 vaccines being donated by India and China.
The vaccines will then be distributed at 21 sites across the country.
To date, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 7,939 positive COVID-19 cases
