Alarming! T&T’s active COVID-19 cases soar past 700

Alarming! T&T’s active COVID-19 cases soar past 700Saturday, August 22, 2020
|
The latest information out of Trinidad and Tobago’s health ministry is that the country currently has 752 active cases of COVID-19.
The twin-island republic’s active cases is 33 per cent greater than the numbers coming out of Jamaica which has 471 active cases. Comparatively, Trinidad and Tobago has reported 930 total cases to Jamaica’s 1,346.
The alarming figures were reported on Saturday (August 22) as the country reported 31 new cases and one additional virus-related death.
According to Trinidad’s health ministry, the thirty-one (31) new positive cases are as a result of samples taken during the period August 14th to August 21st, 2020 and is not representative of the positive cases recorded over the last 24 hours.
The ministry also revealed that 143 of the positive patients were in hospital.
Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the country’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had on election day come into contact with someone who had COVID-19 and was placed in isolation.
However, Rowley subsequently tested negative for the virus.
Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 13 deaths COVID-19 deaths while Jamaica has 16.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy