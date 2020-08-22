Alarming! T&T’s active COVID-19 cases soar past 700

The latest information out of Trinidad and Tobago’s health ministry is that the country currently has 752 active cases of COVID-19.

The twin-island republic’s active cases is 33 per cent greater than the numbers coming out of Jamaica which has 471 active cases. Comparatively, Trinidad and Tobago has reported 930 total cases to Jamaica’s 1,346.

The alarming figures were reported on Saturday (August 22) as the country reported 31 new cases and one additional virus-related death.

According to Trinidad’s health ministry, the thirty-one (31) new positive cases are as a result of samples taken during the period August 14th to August 21st, 2020 and is not representative of the positive cases recorded over the last 24 hours.

The ministry also revealed that 143 of the positive patients were in hospital.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that the country’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had on election day come into contact with someone who had COVID-19 and was placed in isolation.

However, Rowley subsequently tested negative for the virus.

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 13 deaths COVID-19 deaths while Jamaica has 16.