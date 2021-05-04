T&T’s latest COVID surge could collapse its health care system in 10 days – Ministry

Trinidad and Tobago’s health care system and other essential services are close to collapse following a second coronavirus wave that started in mid-March.

According to the Ministry of Health the country’s hospital capacity could ‘collapse’ in 10 days time due to the spike in cases and hospitalizations.

Epidemiologist Dr. Avery Hinds warned that if the country continues to record positive cases at the current rate, there could be upwards of 10,000 cases by May 22.

“We are on track to have alarming numbers of active cases by May 22, looking at upwards of 10,000,” said Hinds

Dr. Hinds reported that based on the number of people tested for the virus, the positivity rate stands at about 35%.

Gov’t to further increases restrictions

The government announced further restrictions to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley told a news conference that in addition to the measures announced last Thursday his administration had taken the decision to ban all street food vending.