T&T’s PM further tightens COVID-19 measures

T&T’s PM further tightens COVID-19 measuresMonday, May 10, 2021
|
The people of Trinidad and Tobago were placed under tighter COVID-19 measures over the weekend, as cases of the virus in the country continue to surge.
Prime Minister Keith Rowley expressed disappointment at the citizens’ reaction to the measures announced early last week.
As a result, while speaking at a press conference on Friday (May 7) Rowely noted that he was implementing new tougher measures, which included a further limitation on movement, noting that bad behaviour has consequences.
According to Rowley, only absolutely essential movement will be allowed, as he asked the country to “ batten down”.
The new restrictions mean stricter work-from-home rules, as well as a halt to all construction.
“We have not yet lost control of the virus but if we do not tighten the grip on what we know has to be done, we will lose the grip on managing the level of infection in the country. We are not prepared to let that happen,” said Rowley.
The PM also asked the police commissioner Gary Griffith to find ways to “encourage” people to obey the COVID-19 regulations.
“The police have broad responsibilities to point out, to coerce, to restrain, to charge, to close and I expect that they would use all of those authorities towards the effect of having people not congregate, having people not encourage congregation, having people not providing facilities for the congregation and, in short, breaking the law,” Rowley added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy