T&T’s PM placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Dr. Keith Rowley has been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the Office of the Prime Minister who released a statement on the matter early Tuesday (April 6).

According to the release, Rowley was tested after he began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Monday evening.

Rowley’s diagnosis comes just hours before the PM was scheduled to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.