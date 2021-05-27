T&T’s PM to meet with US officials in hopes of getting more vaccines

T&T’s PM to meet with US officials in hopes of getting more vaccinesThursday, May 27, 2021
|
Trinidad and Tobago is seeking to get its hands on a portion of the 80 million vaccines, which the United States last week Monday (May 17) announced that it would be donating internationally.
Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley said that vaccines would be high on the agenda, when he speaks with US House Majority Whip Congressman, James Clyburn, during a virtual meeting on Thursday (May 27).
Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne said that Rowely had previously written to US President Joe Biden and other US officials on the matter.
Browne said the country was hoping to get as many vaccines from the US as is possible.
“We’re seeking as many as we can get,” said Browne
T&T’s lobby efforts on-going
According to Browne, Rowley is also to meet with with the US President’s senior director for global health security, Dr Beth Cameron.
Browne shared that Cameron is the lead policymaker for US’s global vaccine strategy and discussions would also be had with her as the country ramps up its lobbying efforts.
The Foreign Affairs minister said that T&T was also lobbying international organizations like the UN, in addition to its European partners.
“Such meetings and interjections will continue at all levels aimed not just at pressing for details of the vaccine initiative to be finalised and disseminated as soon as possible but also seeking to proactively shape those details in favour of T&T and Caricom,” Browne said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy