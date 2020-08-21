T&T’s Prime Minister in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

T&T’s Prime Minister in quarantine after COVID-19 exposureFriday, August 21, 2020
|
Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith
Rowley is in quarantine following exposure to a COVID-19 case.
Rowley made the disclosure in a social media post, today, August 21.
The newly re-elected leader said he was exposed to someone Monday, August 10, who subsequently tested positive for the virus. Rowley said he has been tested and the results are negative but he will remain quarantined at home “out of an abundance of caution”.
The quarantine period will end on Monday when the required 14-day period ends.
“Given the circumstances under which we all now live I once again take this opportunity to appeal to ALL citizens to each do your part to help fight this virus by strictly following the health instructions of regular attentive hand washing, sanitization, physical distancing and no congregation in groups above five persons and additionally most importantly wear a mask once outside the home or in an enclosed space which is being shared at close quarters,” he said.
Trinidad and Tobago imposed strict COVID-19 measures on the weekend following a surge in cases that has resulted in the mandatory mask wearing, the cancellation of the upcoming school term and beaches and rivers being banned.
