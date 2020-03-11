Tufton confirms Jamaica’s second COVID-19 case

Minister of Health and Wellness Christopher

Tufton has declared that Jamaica has recorded its second confirmed case of the

novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday, March 11.

Tufton, who shared the breaking news via Twitter, says that he will have more information shortly.

The second case of Imported Corona Virus confirmed.— Dr. Chris Tufton (@christufton) March 11, 2020

Reports are emerging that the second imported case of COVID-19 is that of a female employee of the US Embassy in Kingston, who visited the UK and returned to the island earlier this week.

BUZZ has been informed that the US Embassy was closed earlier today—cancelling all upcoming immigration appointments until further notice.

The UK is the common denominator, as the confirmation makes the second instance in less than 24-hours in which Jamaica has recorded COVID-19 cases.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

5:05pm: The patient, BUZZ understands, is Jamaican by nationality and confirmation of the positive test returned to the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

5:06pm: The US Embassy in Kingston will remain closed for the rest of this week.

5:16pm: The US Embassy in Kingston, in a statement, has commenced sanitisation of the entire facility.