Tufton confirms the arrival of much needed oxygen supplies

Tufton confirms the arrival of much needed oxygen suppliesMonday, August 30, 2021
|
Minister of Health Christopher Tufton on Monday (August 30) confirmed that the much needed supplies of oxygen had arrived in Jamaica early this morning.
Tufton shared that the life-saving gas had already began to be dispersed through the hospital network; with stock at health facilities like Kingston Public Hospital already having been replenished.
“Because the quantities run out quickly, a big part of it is importation, getting it from the sources around the world because everybody has a demand issue. But I can say that we’re passed the worst now at least for the time being,” Tufton said.
Over the weekend the Ministry of Health and Wellness had confirmed that most hospitals were low in supply and some were out of oxygen.
The ministry, at the time, had said that hospitals had been instructed to conserve the gas, while the island awaits the restoration of supplies.
According to the ministry, oxygen is a vital part of the tools necessary to treat those described as critically ill in hospital.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy