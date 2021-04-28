Tufton reveals Jamaica’s latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines to expire June 30

Tufton reveals Jamaica’s latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines to expire June 30Wednesday, April 28, 2021
|
The latest batch of COVID-19 vaccines which arrived in Jamaica on Monday( April 26) are set to expire on June 30.
Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton made the disclosure while speaking on a radio programme on Tuesday evening.
According to Tufton, the new batch would primarily be used to give second doses to those who received their first dose in March, while the remainder would be given to those with appointments in the 60-years and older priority group.
“To persons who got their first dose in March, approximating 40,000/ 39,000 would be due in May. So, we are reserving that amount for that month. And then the remaining amount, 15,000 approximately, plus another 11,000 or so that we have in storage would be applied to appointments, 60 years old and over, as well as the other priority categories that have not yet been vaccinated,” said Tufton, as he spoke on Beyond the Headlines.
Jamaica received its second shipment of 55,200 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID -19 vaccine from the COVAX facility on Monday.
Previously, the country received 75,000 doses of the vaccine from the African Medical Support Platform (AMSP) just days before they were slated to expire.
