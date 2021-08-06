Tufton satisfied with pilot of community COVID-19 vaccination

The Ministry of Health has reported that six days into the COVID-19 vaccine blitz, which started last Saturday, more than 49,000 doses of vaccine were administered to Jamaicans 18 years and older.

According to the health ministry, up to yesterday afternoon, upwards of 359,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, both first and second doses, had been administered.

The ministry provided the update as it announced that more than 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca were administered to individuals across St Catherine West Central on Wednesday, as part of a pilot for community-based vaccinations.

“As we have announced, we are moving vaccination exercises closer to population centres at the community level. Yesterday's exercise demonstrated that it can work. However, it needs the support of community leaders on the ground, including local elected officials, the church and other community-based organisations,” said Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton, who is also the Member of Parliament for St Catherine West Central.

Tufton said 960 Jamaicans were vaccinated at the Ebony Vale Community Centre, Kitson Town Primary School, Brown's Hall Primary School, and Point Hill Primary School vaccination sites in his constituency.

“The proceedings have been very smooth. We've had a great turn out. We the staff are hoping that the turn out will continue to grow at other community blitz to come,” said Dr Kaydeen Dietrich of the St Catherine Health Department.

“It is in the best interest for everyone here in Jamaica to turn out; vaccination is the best defence that we have so far against COVID-19. I would also tell patients to never be afraid to ask questions so they can have the correct knowledge needed to comfort themselves when taking the vaccine and I would also ask the doctors to always be open and never afraid to answer,” added Dietrich.

In the meantime, medical officer of health for St Catherine, Dr Francia Dawn Prosper-Chen, who was in charge of vaccinations at Kitson Town Primary, has reminded members of the public to continue to observe the infection prevention and control protocols even as they become vaccinated.

These include mask-wearing, maintaining a physical distance from others and frequently washing and/or sanitising hands.

The health ministry said dates of other community-based vaccinations are to be announced.

But even while it finalises plans for the other communities to be visited, the health ministry yesterday rolled out a mobile vaccination unit at the Sovereign Centre in St Andrew. Scores of persons turned out to get their jabs in what was reportedly a busy but orderly affair.

The health ministry is moving to administer some 700,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of September, in pursuit of the target to have 65 per cent of the Jamaican population vaccinated by March 2022.