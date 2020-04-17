Tufton tests negative for COVID-19

Jamaica’s Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton says he has tested negative for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr Tufton was speaking with BUZZ following news that a staff member at the ministry’s head office had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday evening (April 16).

“Out of an abundance of caution, when it was suspected… that a staff member was a possible positive case, I immediately asked to be tested. Plus, I did not have direct contact with the staff member,” Dr Tufton said.

As to whether or not he would self-quarantine, Dr Tufton said: “I don’t think it is needed as I have tested and tested negative. I will, however, be extra vigilant in my movement.”