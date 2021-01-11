Turks and Caicos elections set for February 19

On February 19 citizens of the Turks and Caicos Islands will go to the polls to elect their leaders. Premier Sharlene Cartwright Robinson announced the date for general elections during a rally on Saturday.

Nomination Day will be January 29.

“Earlier today I advised the Governor to issue a write for general elections. As a consequence, the People’s Democratic Movement will file a full slate for 15 outstanding candidates,” she said.

She said her party is confident of a victory.

“Our best years are still ahead of us, it is time for you to restore this faith that you have shown, we shall ride the storm and conquer the pandemic. I stand here tonight, unafraid, undoubted. I come to you as a daughter and a sister, a mother and an aunt and because of what you have made me – a leader,” Cartwright Robinson told supporters of the People’s Democratic Movement.

“As we look forward to renewing and expanding our mandate, confident of our victory….. four years ago we made history and in this year 2021, through the grace of God, history will repeat itself,” she said.