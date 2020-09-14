Turks and Caicos Islands extends curfew

The Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) government has extended the nightly curfew by 15 days as the territory continues to put in place measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Health Minister, Edwin Astwood, said that the curfew for Turks and Caicos and South Caicos, will remain in place until September 30.

“Curfew for all other islands will continue to be in place from 8:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. (local time) daily starting September 15th 2020 to September 30th 2020 with the exception of essential workers, with the closure of all businesses at 7:00 p.m. daily,” he said.

The TCI has recorded 646 cases of the virus and five deaths since the pandemic was first detected in China last December.

“Curfew is revised for the islands of Grand Turk and South Caicos from 6:00 pm to 5:00 a.m. daily starting September 15th 2020 to September 30th 2020 with the exception of essential workers, with the closure of all businesses at 5:00 p.m. daily,” Astwood said, adding that domestic travel restrictions are also extended until the end of the month.

He said also that inter-island private or commercial air or sea transport that is non-essential will not be allowed and that the authorities will only allow travel for the purposes of banking, doctor and hospital visits, emergencies and cargo.

“No person shall offer for hire or seek to travel on any public service vehicle transportation or any public transportation save for persons who are authorised under regulation,” he said, warning that failure to comply with the regulations is now ticketable offenses with a set fine of US$250.