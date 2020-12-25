Turks and Caicos readies for general election after Parliament is dissolved

The House of Assembly in the Turks and

Caicos was dissolved on Thursday, paving the way for general elections

within 90 days.

Premier Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson, in making the announcement, said she had advised the territory’s governor to dissolve the House immediately.

“Our legislative work has been done, and so the people will get to decide on who will from the next legislature,” she declared.

“Now that the House has been dissolved, it means the clock has begun ticking, and the people of the Turks and Caicos will get to decide their government by the end of the first quarter of 2020,” said Cartwright-Robinson who was speaking during an end-of-year press conference.

The premier did not announce a date for the poll, she only stated – “But exactly when the next vote will be held will be announced after we all have a Merry Christmas.”

General elections were last held in this British Overseas territory on December 15, 2016.

The result was a victory for the People’s Democratic Movement, with Cartwright-Robinson becoming the islands’ first female premier.