TVJ's Kirk Wright undergoing treatment after stabbing

Colleagues and friends of award-winning local journalist Kirk Wright have been praying for and wishing him a speedy recovery after he was stabbed during what the police suspect was a domestic dispute in St Catherine yesterday.

Up to press time Wright was undergoing treatment at hospital.

The Corporate Communications Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force could not provide details on the incident, saying only that it understands that “he was stabbed, but we don't have all the details yet. We know it happened and he is in hospital. It sounds more like domestic than criminal”.

Wright, one of the island's top journalists, who is employed at Television Jamaica, has won the Press Association of Jamaica's prestigious Journalist of the Year Award more than once, the latest being in 2020.

Though his injuries are not considered life-threatening, Wright's long-time friend and journalism colleague Rohan Powell told the Jamaica Observer that he was jolted by a call from a call friend that the fearless reporter was hospitalised.

“No doubt the news was a shocker. I immediately made several phone calls and it was later confirmed that he was the victim of a stabbing. It later emerged that he was seen by medical personnel and was placed in ICU. His condition, I am told, is thankfully not life-threatening. Kirk is a fighter, which some may know is mirrored in his quest for news. I am confident that he will be fine, based on the preliminary reports,” Powell said.

One woman, who identified herself as Rasheda, said she met Wright while he was on the job and developed a friendship with him. She shared that recently he called to wish her happy birthday, a gesture that she appreciated.

“A reporter like Kirk Wright, and a friend, is hard to come by. He has impacted the world with his exceptional journalism through rain or shine. Even during hurricanes and gunshots you would see him being the brave soldier he is just to get the news. He is an amazing human being inside out who goes above and beyond for his entire family, especially his kids, and also his job which he does so bravely,” she said.

“We would often laugh how he behaves like he is bulletproof. On hearing this sad news I just want to say to our brave soldier, keep fighting as you are always doing.”