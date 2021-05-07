Twitter adds ‘tip jar’ to pay for good tweeting

If you find a tweet to be good, pay for it!

BUZZ Fam, Twitter has launched a new feature that allows you to send money to people on the network. It’s called a “tip jar” and the company says it’s “an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation”.

But as it stands now, only a select group of people can receive tips. Twitter says this group Twitter is made up of “creators”, journalists, experts, and non-profits.

The tip jar function essentially adds a small icon to a user’s profile – on mobile devices only for now – with a drop-down menu for other payment providers such as PayPal, Venmo, or the Cash App, the latter two of which are popular in the United States.

However, the feature is being criticised for exposing personal information such as email addresses.

Because the payment is made through those external systems, some Twitter users noticed that tipping a PayPal account lets the recipient know the postal address of the tip sender.

In other cases, the recipient’s email address could be seen, whether or not any money was sent.