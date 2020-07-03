Twitter and JPMorgan are removing ‘master,’ ‘slave’ and ‘blacklist’ from their code

Twitter is removing the terms “master,” “slave” and “blacklist” from its code after two engineers lobbied for the use of more inclusive programming language.

“Words matter,” Michael Montano, the head of Twitter’s engineering team, said in a tweet on Thursday.

Words matter. We want — Michael Montano (@michaelmontano) @TwitterEng to reflect our values & support our journey to become more inclusive. We are committed to adopting inclusive language in our code, configuration, documentation and beyond thanks to the principles & framework @negroprogrammer @kevino put together. https://t.co/oiJmmlRoKdJuly 2, 2020

America’s biggest bank, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), is also doing the same thing.

“We are committed to adopting inclusive language in our code, configuration, documentation, and beyond,” it said.

“Master” and “slave” refer to one process in the code that controls another, while “blacklist” describes a list of items that are automatically blocked, such as forbidden IP addresses.

These changes in computer language come in light of George Floyd death’s