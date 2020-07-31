Twitter bans former KKK leader

Twitter bans former KKK leaderFriday, July 31, 2020
|
Twitter has permanently banned former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke for breaking its rules that prohibit hate speech.
Today, Twitter said his account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of its rules on hateful conduct.
The social media platform did not say what Duke shared that prompted the move but its policy prohibits promoting violence or threatening attacks against people based on religious affiliation, race and ethnic origin.
Further, Twitter says the ban is in keeping with its recently updated policy aimed at cutting down on harmful links. Under the new rules, the company may suspend accounts dedicated to sharing hateful content or that try to get around its blocks on sharing links to the material.
Duke led the white supremacist KKK from 1974 to 1978.
