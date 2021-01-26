Twitter bans MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and an avid Trump supporter was banned from Twitter Monday night.

According to CNN, Twitter’s decision was based on a new policy it enacted after the Capitol insurrection where people who repeatedly share election misinformation can be permanently banned.

Lindell had continued voicing his support for Trump after the riot. He called the attack “very peaceful” and blamed “undercover antifa that dressed as Trump people” for the chaos, according to The New York Times. “Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years,” he said earlier this month.

According to that policy, the more violations a person commits, the more severe the ban. Two strikes result in a 12-hour lock, for example, while five or more strikes can result in what the company calls a “permanent suspension.”