Twitter bans Trump permanently

US President Donald Trump has been permanently removed from Twitter.

This move comes just a day after Twitter suspended the outgoing US president’s accounts for 12 hours after he made tweets which the social media platform said violated the company’s policy against the glorification of violence.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” Twitter said.

“In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action.”

Twitter’s policy would also prohibit Trump from directing a third party to operate a Twitter account on his behalf.

But later that night, at roughly 8:30 pm ET Trump or someone acting on his behalf published four tweets from the @POTUS account.

“As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me,” Trump tweeted.

But the tweets disappeared almost instantly.

According to CNN , Trump campaign’s account has also been permanently banned. Before @TeamTrump was suspended, it had been seen sharing the same four-tweet thread that Trump had attempted to post from the @POTUS account.