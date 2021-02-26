Twitter considers charging users for special content

Twitter considers charging users for special contentFriday, February 26, 2021
|
If you have enough Twitter followers then you might qualify to make some more money on the platform.
The social media giant is trying to diversify its revenue stream, and has created what it calls, Super Follows. This is where users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts.
“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.
Twitter is expected to make other announcements regarding this new feature in the coming months. No timeline was given as to what Super Follows will become a feature.
Twitter currently makes money from ads and promoted posts.
It aims to reach a milestone of 315 million “monetisable” users in 2023, a steep increase from the 192 million it had at the end of last year, according to a filing with US financial markets regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy