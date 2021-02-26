Twitter considers charging users for special content

If you have enough Twitter followers then you might qualify to make some more money on the platform.

The social media giant is trying to diversify its revenue stream, and has created what it calls, Super Follows. This is where users would pay for special content from high-profile accounts.

“Exploring audience funding opportunities like Super Follows will allow creators and publishers to be directly supported by their audience and will incentivise them to continue creating content that their audience loves,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

Twitter is expected to make other announcements regarding this new feature in the coming months. No timeline was given as to what Super Follows will become a feature.

Twitter currently makes money from ads and promoted posts.

It aims to reach a milestone of 315 million “monetisable” users in 2023, a steep increase from the 192 million it had at the end of last year, according to a filing with US financial markets regulators at the Securities and Exchange Commission.