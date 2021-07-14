Twitter removes ‘Fleets’

Less than a year after launching its ‘fleets’ feature, Twitter has made the decision to remove it completely because they didn’t catch on.

The ‘Fleets’, similar to the Instagram stories, were designed for people who weren’t into the permanency of actual tweets. But, it turns out, no one was really using it.

“We haven’t seen an increase in the amount of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped,” Twitter said in a statement Wednesday. “So as of August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter.”

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff— Twitter (@Twitter) we're sorry or you're welcomeJuly 14, 2021

Kayvon Beykpour, head of consumer product at Twitter, stressed that this is part of how the company works.

“(Big) bets are risky and speculative, so by definition a number of them won’t work,” he tweeted. “If we’re not having to wind down features every once in a while, then it would be a sign that we’re not taking big enough swings.”