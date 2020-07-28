Twitter restricts Donald Trump Jr.’s account after he posts video claiming masks are unnecessary

Twitter has temporarily restricted Donald Trump Jr.’s ability to tweet after he posted a video featuring a doctor making false claims about coronavirus.

The doctor pushed ‘cures’ for the virus, and claimed people “don’t need masks” to prevent the virus from spreading. Trump Jr’s functionality, including the ability to tweet, will be limited for 12 hours.

The video was first published by right-wing media outlet Breitbart News and went viral online on Monday. It featured a group of doctors making false and dubious claims related to coronavirus, including that masks are unnecessary. Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube removed the video after it started to go viral.

Twitter said in a statement that the account had “not been permanently suspended.”