Twitter says it’s “embarrassed” by hack of high-profile users

Twitter says it’s “embarrassed” by hack of high-profile usersMonday, July 20, 2020
|
Twitter said it is “embarrassed” by the hack of high-profile
users’ accounts under a week ago.
Yesterday, the company said the hack targeted 130 of its users which saw hackers reset the passwords of 45 of those accounts.
“We’re embarrassed, we’re disappointed, and more than anything, we’re sorry. We know that we must work to regain your trust, and we will support all efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice,” Twitter said in a blog post.
Additionally, Twitter said account information for eight of the users, none of them verified, was downloaded through the “Your Twitter Data” too. It added that it is reaching out to the owners of the affected accounts.
The July 17 attack broke into the Twitter accounts of Kanye West, Uber, Apple, Jeff Bezos and others.
The hackers sent out tweets from the accounts offering to send US$2,000 for every US$1,000 sent to an anonymous Bitcoin address.
While the hacks seemed to have been limited to the Bitcoin ploy but highlighted security concerns related to the platform.
