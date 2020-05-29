Twitter says Trump tweet ‘glorifies violence’

US President Donald Trump has seen his favourite political platform, Twitter,

The most recent move by the popular social media platform is to hide a tweet by Trump, noting that it “violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence.”

However, while hiding the tweet, Twitter made it still accessible if followers wanted to view, saying it “determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.”

The tweet is question made reference to the ongoing protests in Minneapolis following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police. Video of the incident has gone viral, spurring demonstrations and protests since Monday, which have turned violent at points and seen several buildings looted and set ablaze.

….These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Trump’s initial tweet said “I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right…..”

That comment was retweeted more than 59 thousand times and had 73 thousand replies, however it was the follow-up that enraged many, including pop star Taylor Swift.

His “when the looting starts, the shooting starts” saw many react with shock, surprise, and anger, with Swift chiming in that Trump’s presidency fuels racism and the white supremacist movement and will be voted out in November’s elections.