Twitter setting up its first African base in Ghana

Twitter is setting up its first African base in Ghana, West Africa.

In a statement announcing the decision, Twitter described Ghana “as a champion for democracy, a supporter of free speech, online freedom, and the Open Internet.”

Twitter also cited Ghana’s recent appointment to host The Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area as playing a major part in being chosen as the base.

The social media juggernaut also said it’s seeking qualified persons to fill several roles within the company. From product and engineering, design, marketing, and communications. However, since no physical office has been established in the country just yet, individuals will fill these roles remotely.

The company said its aim is to be “more immersed in the rich and vibrant communities that drive the conversations taking place every day across the continent.”

Meanwhile, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo welcomed the “excellent” news.

“The choice of Ghana as HQ for Twitter’s Africa operations is excellent news. Government and Ghanaians welcome very much this announcement and the confidence reposed in our country,”

“As I indicated to Jack in our virtual meeting on 7th April 2021, this is the start of a beautiful partnership between Twitter and Ghana, which is critical for the development of Ghana’s hugely important tech sector. These are exciting times to be in and to do business in Ghana,” he added.