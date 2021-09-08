Twitter testing feature to make images appear bigger on timeline

Pretty soon, you could be seeing bigger images and better quality videos on your Twitter timeline. The social media platform is currently testing new changes to how photos and videos appear on its app.

So BUZZ Fam, this new feature will expand visual media embedded in tweets to fill the whole width of a mobile phone’s screen, similarly to how it’s done on Instagram.

Currently, images are indented next to a user’s profile photo and take up much less screen space.

As with most of the changes these social media platforms make, the new feature is currently being tested on iOS, but not on Android.

Now testing on iOS:— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlYSeptember 7, 2021

It is the latest in a number of changes Twitter has been making lately.