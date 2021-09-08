Twitter testing feature to make images appear bigger on timeline

Twitter testing feature to make images appear bigger on timelineWednesday, September 08, 2021
|
Pretty soon, you could be seeing bigger images and better quality videos on your Twitter timeline. The social media platform is currently testing new changes to how photos and videos appear on its app.
So BUZZ Fam, this new feature will expand visual media embedded in tweets to fill the whole width of a mobile phone’s screen, similarly to how it’s done on Instagram.
Currently, images are indented next to a user’s profile photo and take up much less screen space.
As with most of the changes these social media platforms make, the new feature is currently being tested on iOS, but not on Android.
It is the latest in a number of changes Twitter has been making lately.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy