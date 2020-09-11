Twitter to tag, remove misleading US election posts

Twitter will label or remove tweets that contain misleading information which could undercut public confidence in the US electoral process.

Regarding the policy which takes effect next week, Twitter yesterday (September 10) said it will apply to tweets that attempt to undermine faith in the electoral process and includes false claims about election rigging, ballot tampering or the election outcome.

The news follows Facebook’s announcement that it will halt new political ads a week before the November 3 US presidential election and remove posts that have misinformation about voting or the coronavirus. Additionally, it said it will attach links to official results to posts by candidates and campaigns that prematurely declare victory.

Twitter said, “We will not permit our service to be abused around civic processes, most importantly election.

“Any attempt to do so — both foreign and domestic — will be met with strict enforcement of our rules, which are applied equally and judiciously for everyone.”

Twitter has completely banned political ads and has labelled some of President Trump’s tweets with fact checks from back in May.