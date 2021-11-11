Two accused in killing of Marcia Chin-you freed

MANDEVILLE, Manchester – Two of the three people who were charged with murder in relation to the November 2020 stabbing of 63-year-old businesswoman Marcia Chin-you were freed in court yesterday.

Shacquel Perkins, a carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent, and Zoie Forrest, a businesswoman of Oakland Drive, were freed following submissions by their attorneys in the Manchester Parish Court.

However, Dwayne Brown, a security firm manager, who is also Forrester's spouse, was reoffered bail in the sum of $800,000 to appear in the Manchester Circuit Court on January 26.

Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie, who represented the couple, told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that Senior Parish Court Judge John Tyme ruled that there was no case against Perkins and Forrest.

“In respect of Mr Brown, the court ruled that there is a case and it has been transferred to the Circuit Court for the January sitting,” said Champagnie.

Attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood told the Observer that he made an application to the court for Perkins not to be committed to the Circuit Court due to a “complete lack of evidence”.

Chin-you was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26, 2020 in her motor car.The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside community in Mandeville.

– Kasey Williams