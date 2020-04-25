Two charged in case of missing UWI student Jasmine Deen

Two charged in case of missing UWI student Jasmine DeenSaturday, April 25, 2020
|
The police are reporting that two persons of interest in the case of missing University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen, have now been charged.
They are 42-year-old Tamar Henry, otherwise called ‘Braff’ and ‘Lavish’ of Bull Bay, St Andrew and 36-year-old Gregor Wright, otherwise called ‘G’.
Wright and Henry are charged with: *Possession of identity information *Eight counts of unauthorised access to computer data *Simple Larceny
The police say Henry was also charged with the breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.
In the meantime, the police say investigations are continuing in connection with the disappearance of the UWI student.
Deen, who is blind, was reported missing after she did not return from school on February 27. The men were picked up in March.
