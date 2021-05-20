Two children perish in fire in St James

Two small children died in a house fire in St James on Wednesday (May 19).

BUZZ understands that the children who died in the fire were one and three-years-old.

Reports from the fire officials are that they were called to the location at around 9:00 a.m. and observed the board structure engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is not known.

Earlier in the morning the Granville police station was also extensively damaged by fire.

No one was injured.

The fire is said to have started sometime after midnight.