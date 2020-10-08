Two COVID-19 deaths, 82 new cases recorded in Jamaica

Jamaica has recorded

two additional deaths linked to COVID-19.

The two fatalities were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the number of coronavirus-related deaths in the country to 128.

The deceased are a 59-year-old female from St Elizabeth and an 82-year-old male from Westmoreland whose death was under investigation.

A 56-year-old female from St Catherine also died, but that fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death.

Meanwhile, 82 new COVID-19 cases were recorded â€“ 32 males and 50 females. Of the 82 cases, 24 were recorded in St James with Kingston and St Andrew following closely with 22. There were 10 new cases in St Catherine.

With 4,315 active cases now in island, 154 patients are currently hospitalised. It is understood that 28 are moderately ill while 12 are in critical condition.

Jamaica has also recorded 32 recoveries, bring that tally to 2,732.