Two COVID deaths and 109 new cases recorded in Jamaica

A 44-year-old

woman from Manchester is one of two persons who died from COVID-19 in Jamaica.

The two deaths were recorded on Monday. In addition to the 44-year-old woman, who had diabetes and hypertension, an 87-year-old female from Clarendon, who has a history of hypertension, also passed away. Her death had been under investigation.

Jamaica has recorded a total of 46 coronavirus-related death since the pandemic hit the island in March. Â

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 109 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the overall total to 4,042. Most of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine, St Thomas, St James and Portland.

Two persons have recovered, and there are now 2,753 active cases. One patient is critically ill.